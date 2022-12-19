From booth level, BJP all set to kickstart 2024 Lok Sabha campaign

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a giant step in consolidating its position ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. BJP has kickstarted its preparation for the general elections with a series of meeting in Delhi and other states.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office bearers in the meeting held on December 5, BJP has started making stratergies for booth strengthening for the said elections.

BJP leadership has also formed a high-level team in preparations for the elections headed by five prominent leaders.

To strengthen the booth at every level, BJP is holding a state-wise core group meeting in Delhi.

The party always gives importance to its karyakarta and booths. BJP left no stone unturned in motivating its workers by acknowledging their hard work in every election - be it corporation, state or Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister too always mentions the hard work and participation of BJP workers.

BJP works on detailed preparation to reach booth level. Earlier, the party ran the campaign 'mera booth sbse majboot'. This time too, booth strengthening is the mantra for the election in 2024.

Strategies and roadmaps are being prepared to centralise power. So far, a core group of two states has been held and the process is going on for other BJP ruled states.

BJP Uttrakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam headed a meeting at Former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's residence on December 12 in Delhi, along with BJP Uttrakhand MPs and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to a source, "Meeting was all about the road map for General Assembly election 2024. Party is focusing on Booths strengthening. There will be a series of meetings on this agenda also, many ground level programmes will be run to connect with people."

Similarly, a meeting for Uttar Pradesh was also held in Delhi. That was a high-level meeting in which a 5-member committee was formed to prepare a road map for Lok Sabha election 2024.

According to sources, apart from BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Organisation Minister B.L. Santosh and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been given critical responsibilities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its Bengal core group in Delhi on December 19 to prepare the road map for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to sources in the BJP, Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghose, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs and BJP organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh will attend the meeting. It will be held in the evening at the residence of Subhash Sarkar and will be chaired by B.L. Santosh and Sunil Bansala.

Agenda for the meeting will be Lok Sabha election 2024, booth strengthening programmes, and upcoming panchayat election in West Bengal.