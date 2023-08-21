Fugitive ex-BDO from Odisha arrested in Delhi after 8 years

Bhubaneswar : A former Block Development Officer (BDO) from Odisha, who was on the run for eight years, was arrested in Delhi on Monday in connection with corruption cases.

Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, the former BDO of Narayanpatna in Koraput, was wanted in seven corruption cases by the Vigilance department. Sahoo, a former Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, was produced at a court in Delhi. He will be brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Sahoo is accused of misappropriating funds for the construction of Anganwadi centres at Tovapadar, Mankid and Dumsil. In another case, he allegedly misappropriated funds meant for the construction of a road at Pachingi. He allegedly embezzled funds of around Rs 34 lakh.