  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fugitive ex-BDO from Odisha arrested in Delhi after 8 years

Fugitive ex-BDO from Odisha arrested in Delhi after 8 years
x
Highlights

A former Block Development Officer (BDO) from Odisha, who was on the run for eight years, was arrested in Delhi on Monday in connection with corruption cases.

Bhubaneswar : A former Block Development Officer (BDO) from Odisha, who was on the run for eight years, was arrested in Delhi on Monday in connection with corruption cases.

Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, the former BDO of Narayanpatna in Koraput, was wanted in seven corruption cases by the Vigilance department. Sahoo, a former Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, was produced at a court in Delhi. He will be brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Sahoo is accused of misappropriating funds for the construction of Anganwadi centres at Tovapadar, Mankid and Dumsil. In another case, he allegedly misappropriated funds meant for the construction of a road at Pachingi. He allegedly embezzled funds of around Rs 34 lakh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X