Fulfill my 5 demands, I will leave politics: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a Badlaav jansabha in Jind, Haryana on Sunday. Kejriwal took a strong stance against the BJP. Kejriwal said if his five requests are accomplished, he will leave politics. Kejriwal explicitly criticized the BJP here, claiming that theAam Aadmi Party and me are the biggest threats to the BJP today.

"My first demand on behalf of 140 crore people is to fix this country's education system. Make plans to ensure that everyone receives an equitable education. Everyone, rich or poor, deserves an equal education.

The second demand is for comprehensive healthcare for all citizens, regardless of socio-economic status, to be addressed through the establishment of hospitals nationwide.

Kejriwal's third demand is to reduce inflation, stating he will leave politics if he does so, as we have shown by reducing inflation in Delhi and Punjab. There is a conspiracy going on in the country regarding inflation.

Referring to the fourth demand, Kejriwal said, 'Give employment to every hand' and regarding the fifth demand, Kejriwal said that electricity is very expensive in the country. If you make electricity free for the poor and provide 24-hour electricity to everyone in the entire country, then I will leave politics.

Targeting the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal said that they are most after the common man. He further questioned why they are continuously following me and targeting the Aam Aadmi Party. Is fixing the country's education system our fault? He highlighted that we want to fix the healthcare system, give free electricity, and want to end corruption, which is why they are after us. If we also start eating money like them and send them some money, then they will say that Kejriwal is very good.

Kejriwal said, 'Ever since I came into politics, these people have been after us. Our government was formed in the year 2015. Since then, many leaders of our party have been put in jail. We have fixed Delhi's roads, water, schools, everything. They bring laws again and again, so that my work is stopped and my power is lost. They stop me from doing one thing, so I do another thing.