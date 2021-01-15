Fund Dedication campaign for the Ram Temple starting from Today 

New Delhi: The fund dedication campaign for the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya will start from today ie Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind will start this campaign and will give the dedication fund. In this connection, a delegation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Swayamsevak Sangh will visit the President today.

It is being told that these leaders will ask for donations from President Ram Nath Kovind for the Sri Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, some leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad will ask for donations from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. This campaign is to raise funds for the Ram temple is starting from today and runs from 15th January to 27th February Under this campaign, more than 12 crore families from more than five lakh villages will be contacted.