Fusion of beats reverberates at Chilika Shelduck carnival

Berhampur: Odi Art Centre reverberated with symphony of rhythm in percussion by artistes from across Asia during the 5-day 10th ‘Chilika Shelduck International Folk Carnival’ at Barkul near Balugaon. This year’s theme is “Rhythms of Asia: A Fusion of Beats.” Set along the picturesque Chilika lake, the festival, being held from November 9 to 13, unites rhythms, colours and flavours.

The festival was inaugurated at the amphitheatre offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Odisha’s rich heritage and witness a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and artistic tradition.

Troupes from Vietnam, South Korea and across India including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra besides Odisha presented traditional dance and music.

Law, Excise and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Commerce, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena inaugurated the festival.

“Odi Art Museum is unparalleled and a source of inspiration to many to showcase the antiques and transformation of a social change. The museum reflects the social life of thousands of years”, said Prithiviraj and Bibhuti after jointly inaugurating ‘Neelambu Chitrashala’, a gallery dedicated to Odisha’s folk and tribal art forms. The Society for Development of Rural Literature has been running Purvasha Folk and Tribal Art Museum Odi Art Centre since 2017 which has showcased the best of art and culture of Odisha on a platter. It had 16 galleries earlier and six new galleries have been added since November 9.

“Though we take folk concepts, the theme changes every year. This year our theme is ‘Rhythms of Asia: a fusion of beats” or ‘Tala Badya’ in Odia. In 2023 we had ‘Mask Dance of Asia’ and in 2022 the concept was ‘Pattachitra and Folk Painting of Asia’ which achieved international acclaim. Folk artistes from Japan and Thailand are also interested to perform here”, said Prasanna Kumar Dash, founder of Odi Art Centre.

The opening night witnessed mesmerising performances by a group of nine Vietnamese percussion artistes, followed by an energetic showcase from West Bengal’s renowned SriKhol percussion ensemble, perfectly capturing the festival’s theme of fusion across Asian cultures.

Soulful SriKhol from West Bengal, energetic Dhol Chalam from Manipur, rhythmic Bhor Taal from Assam, powerful Maha Dhol from Maharashtra, Karagham Kabadi from Andhra Pradesh, Ghanta Mardal and Dhemsa percussion troupes of Odisha are performing in the carnival.

Each day features workshops for students, providing hands-on experiences with traditional arts under the guidance of master artistes. Evening cultural programmes and competitions for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) add depth to the festival’s daily offerings, fostering local talent and engagement.

Visitors can explore art and photography exhibition by Korean and Indian photographers, capturing the essence of Asian folk culture and gain insights from heritage seminars. A visit to the Mangalajodi Bird Sanctuary and local competitions, like tug of war and traditional games, add to the immersive experience, making this festival a true celebration of cultural heritage and

natural beauty.