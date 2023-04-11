Fusion of Saurashtrians and Tamil Saurashtrians

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Government is making a unique exercise to connect with the descendants of Gujarati's who had migrated to Madurai centuries ago and facilitate a consistent and improved exchange between individuals from different regions having different lifestyles.

The 10-day programme starting from April 17 is said to be an initiative of the 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' programme which aims to preserve and promote the rich culture and heritage of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Officials said, centuries ago, invasions forced numerous individuals to migrate from Saurashtra in Gujarat and establish new settlements in Tamil Nadu's districts around Madurai, now known as Tamil Saurashtrian. This event is aimed at facilitating a reunion with their ancestral homeland and exploring aspects such as industry, handloom, education, culture, and sports. Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is a distinctive fusion of two diverse cultures and heritage. It aims to reconnect Tamil-speaking migrants from Saurashtra with their roots and foster participation in cultural exchange between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu.

This event will take place at multiple locations in Gujarat such as Somnath, Dwarka and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia.

The event will feature an exhibition of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat's art, culture, cuisine, handlooms, handicrafts, and more.

It will also have cultural performances, such as classical dance and music, folk music, concerts, and debates and seminars on the Ramayana and Mahabharata available in Tamil, Saurashtra, and Gujarati literature.

Sources say that this initiative could help merging of the silk fabric expertise of the Tamil Saurashtrian people and the textile industry of Gujarat.

That is why the logo shows the confluence of the two cultures depicted through the Somnath temple, the place of origin of the Saurashtrian, and the Meenakshi temple near Madurai, where they are settled.

A young woman, posing in a dancing posture with dandiya and Bharatanatyam, embodies the coming together of two art forms. This will also help people from Tamil Nadu to gain an immersive experience of Gujarat, while the people of Gujarat will learn about the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Saurashtra Tamils, through a healthy exchange of knowledge-sharing experiences via events, visits, and conversations, officials add.