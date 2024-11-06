Live
Just In
Gang War Outside Raipur Central Jail Sparks Major Security Concerns
- A daylight gang clash erupted outside Raipur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh, leaving a man critically injured and exposing severe lapses in security measures.
- The attack, linked to long-standing gang rivalries, has led to public outrage over jail authorities' negligence.
A violent gang confrontation unfolded outside Raipur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh on Monday, raising serious concerns about security protocols at this high-profile facility. Sahil Khan, the victim, sustained a gunshot wound after three assailants opened fire, reportedly due to an old rivalry.
Khan, who was at the jail to visit his brother, an undertrial in a narcotics case, was shot in the throat, leaving him critically injured. Police identified the attackers as Shaikh Shahnawaz, Shahrukh, and Heera, individuals known to belong to rival gangs with a history of violent encounters.
The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the jail’s security. Eyewitnesses noted the absence of guards at the time of the attack, and the jail's CCTV cameras were reportedly non-functional, compounding concerns about persistent security lapses. Jailer Amit Shandaliya declined to provide comments on the issue, while police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the suspects.