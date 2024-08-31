Ganjam spurious liquor toll rises to 3

Berhampur: The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to three on Saturday with one more person succumbing during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The deceased, identified as Lakshman Behera, was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the MKCG Medical. He was among the 15 persons admitted to the MKCG after consuming spurious liquor sold near Moundpur on August 19.



Earlier, Jura Behera and Loknath Behera had died in the incident. Hospital sources said four more persons are still undergoing treatment. Around 20 persons from several villages in Chikiti fell ill after consuming spurious liquor.

Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had announced an administrative probe by the RDC into the liquor tragedy while asserting the government’s commitment to demolish all illegal country liquor outlets.