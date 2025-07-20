  • Menu
Girl may be shifted to AIIMS Delhi: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the State government is considering airlifting the 15-year-old girl — under treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns — to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care.

While stating that the government will ensure the strongest possible punishment for the culprits involved in attack, the Chief Minister said he is constantly monitoring the health condition of the girl.

“Since the victim has sense and she is talking, we have requested the AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities to explore possibilities of airlifting her to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment,” Majhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Asutosh Biswas said, “The health condition of the girl is critical and needs to remain under observation for 48 hours. The next 72 hours are critical.” Replying a question, Biwas said the victim has suffered second- and third-degree burns.

“Only 20-25 per cent of her body has been spared from burns. Despite the severity of the injuries, the victim is conscious and able to speak,” he said.

