Girl Receives Five Gold Medals In Sanskrit At Lucknow University

A Muslim girl from Lucknow was named the best Sanskrit scholar in November last year and was awarded gold medals by Dean Of Arts Prof Shashi Shukla throughout a faculty-level medal distribution ceremony on February 10 despite a cluster in Karnataka over Muslim students not being permitted to wear hijabs to college.

Gazala's success demonstrates that one's ability is unrelated to one's religion, and that everyone must have equal opportunity to education. Gazala is the daughter of a daily wager who died of cancer, and her two younger brothers and older sister gave up their education to help her achieve her dreams.

At University cultural events, Gazala has been reciting Sanskrit shlokas, the Gayatri Mantra, and the Saraswati Vandana. She lives in a modest one-room cottage in Nishatganj's narrow alleyways. Every day, the 23-year-old rises at 5 a.m. to offer namaz, do her chores, and then study Sanskrit for seven hours straight to gain a thorough understanding of the subject.

Gazala aspires to be a Sanskrit professor without a doubt. She presently holds five gold awards for being the finest MA (Sanskrit) student at Lucknow University.

Gazala explained that ghese medals were dedicated by her brothers Shadab and Nayab, who dropped out of school and started working in a garage at the ages of 13 and 10 years, respectively, so that she could study. Yasmeen, Gazala's older sister, started working at a utensil shop as well, whilst her mother, Nasreen Bano, took good care of all of Gazala's needs. Gazala continued that these five medals are for all five of them.

When questioned to Gazala that why she wants to be a Sanskrit professor. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. Of all the languages, God's own language Sanskrit is the mother: divine and lyrical. Poetry in Sanskrit is more melodic, with good poems taking precedence.

Gazala's interest in Sanskrit began in class V at Nishatganj's government primary school, where her teacher 'Meena ma'am' introduced her the language. After that, she was accepted into Aryakanya Inter College, where she had Archana Dwivedi as her Sanskrit teacher. As a result, she received a high grade. She explained that these are Nagma Sultan, who taught me Sanskrit at Karamat Hussain Muslim Girls' PG College during my BA, and Prayag Narayan Mishra, who taught her Sanskrit at LU during my MA.

She stated that the people who wonder how she gained a love for Sanskrit as a Muslim are often surprised by her understanding and interest in the language. They inquire as to what she intend to do with it, but her family has always been supportive.