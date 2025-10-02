Give support to elderly; they are pillars of society

On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said that just as a tree gains strength from strong roots, society will be stronger only when the elderly, who are the roots of families and communities, are supported.

“The greatest strength they can receive is emotional support from their families and communities. While the government has programmes for senior citizens, stakeholders must also come forward,” she said. Dr Sharma shared these thoughts during a programme held at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital here.

At the event, organised under the theme “Pearls of Wisdom: Stories That Shape Us from Seniors,” 95-year-old Dr Sneh Bhargava --” AIIMS’ first and only female director --” 93-year-old gynaecologist Dr V L Bhargava, and 82-year-old cardiologist Dr Hemlata Tiwari were honoured with the title of “Smart Seniors”. Each of them shared their insights and experiences.

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr Nirupam Madaan spoke in detail about the challenges faced by the elderly, their present-day needs, their importance in society, the requirement for improved infrastructure, essential changes, and financial security.

Dr Madaan noted that currently, India has 14.9 crore (149 million) people above the age of 60. This is expected to rise to 34.7 crore (347 million) by 2050, and 55 crore (550 million)” -- 36 per cent of the total population -- by 2100. Preparations, she said, must begin now.