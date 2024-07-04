Global community must isolate, expose nations harbouring terrorists: PM Modi at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified and called on the international community to isolate and expose the countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered these remarks on behalf of PM Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation being held under Kazakhstan's Presidency in Astana.

Calling SCO a principle-based organization whose consensus drives the approach of its member states, PM Modi stated, "At this time, it is particularly noteworthy that we are reiterating mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force as a basis for our foreign policies. We have also agreed not to take any measures contrary to the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity." The Indian Prime Minister called for giving priority to combating terrorism, which he termed as one of the original goals of the SCO.

PM Modi stressed that terrorism if left unchecked can become a major threat to regional and global peace. He asserted that cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. Calling on action by the global community to combat terrorism, PM Modi said, "While doing so, priority must naturally be given to combating terrorism, one of the original goals of the SCO. Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace. Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned."

"International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth. The Joint Statement issued during India's Presidency last year on this subject underlines our shared commitment," he said. Stressing that climate change remains another prominent concern, PM Modi said that they are working towards achieving committed reductions in emissions, including the transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

He said, "Another prominent concern before us today is of climate change. We are working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions, including transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure. In this context, during India's SCO presidency, a Joint Statement on emerging fuels, and a Concept Paper on de-carbonization in the transportation sector were approved." PM Modi noted that the SCO Summit was being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic impact, ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, trust deficits and an increasing number of hotspots around the world. He emphasised that these events have put significant strain on international ties and global economic growth.

He further said, "They have aggravated some of the problems that have emanated from globalization. Our gathering is aimed at finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments." Recalling that India became a member of SCO under Kazakhstan's Presidency in 2017, PM Modi said, "India recalls with appreciation that its admission as a Member of SCO took place during the 2017 Kazakh Presidency. Since then, we have completed one full cycle of presidencies in SCO. India hosted both the Council of Heads of Government Meeting in 2020, as well as the Council of Heads of State Meeting in 2023. The SCO occupies a prominent place in our foreign policy."

The Prime Minister also congratulated Iran which is participating in the SCO Summit as a member and offered condolences over the demise of former Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and others in the helicopter crash. He also congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and welcomed Belarus as the new member of SCO. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation in Kazakhstan at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit).

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The the economic and security bloc comprises India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.