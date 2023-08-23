Global Unity In Prayer: Millions Unite For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Lunar Landing

A surge of global unity and patriotism has swept across nations as millions from diverse religious backgrounds come together in prayer for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 at the enigmatic South Pole of the Moon. Regardless of their religious affiliations, people worldwide are joining hands to extend unwavering support to this groundbreaking mission, exemplifying the unifying impact of space exploration.



Chandrayaan-3, the latest endeavor by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is poised to etch its name in history by gently landing on the unexplored lunar south pole at around 18:04 hours IST today.

### Global Convergence in Prayer

From the revered banks of the Ganges at Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan to various corners of the United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies have been fervently conducted to invoke blessings for the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

Religious rituals spanning different faiths have taken place across India, seeking divine intervention for the mission's prosperity. A notable instance involves a Ganga Aarti dedicated to India's lunar quest, underscoring the profound spiritual significance attached to this remarkable cosmic voyage.

### Virtual Presence of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently attending the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, will virtually witness this pivotal lunar landing attempt. His presence underscores the mission's significance not just for India but also on the global stage.

### Unity in the Indian Diaspora

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London, congregated at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple to offer their prayers for the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3. Their sentiments resonate with the hopes of Indians worldwide, united in their collective aspiration for a smooth and successful mission.

In Virginia, USA, members of the Indian diaspora conducted a havan (fire ritual) at a temple, invoking divine blessings for Chandrayaan-3's mission. This surge of support from the Indian community abroad underscores the strong bonds connecting them to their homeland.

Chandrayaan-3's audacious venture to explore uncharted lunar territories has captured not only the nation's imagination but also fostered unity among Indians across the globe. This shared sense of patriotism and pride transcends borders and religious divisions, reaffirming the enduring impact of India's space endeavors.

As the world awaits the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 with bated breath, the collective prayers and aspirations of millions stand as a testament to the spirit of harmony and patriotism that space exploration can inspire within a nation and its global diaspora.