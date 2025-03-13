GMDA to strengthen water supply, boost drainage network, says CEO Misra

Gurugram: Shyamal Misra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Thursday, chaired a meeting with officials of the GMDA, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to discuss issues which involved inter-departmental coordination and participation were discussed here.

In the meeting, MCG Commissioner Ashok Garg, Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) Additional Commissioner Jitender Kumar and senior officers of GMDA, MCG and HSIIDC were present.

To further improve water supply in the city during the upcoming summer season, MCG was directed to ensure working of their defunct boosting stations and to commission them to facilitate equitable distribution of water.

Directives were also issued to disconnect direct and illegal connections made on MCG pipelines to support adequate supply of water up to tail-end areas.

The GMDA CEO said that a joint team of GMDA and MCG officers should be formed and critical areas may be taken up on priority to ensure that boosting stations of MCG are made operational and to ensure that water supply connections are made on the pipelines laid from these boosting stations.

Additionally, MCG will also control water supply in unauthorised areas.

Misra also outlined that development and upgradation of necessary infrastructure be carried out to curb wastage of potable water in Gurugram.

It was submitted by the Infra 2 division that in some areas of the city the internal drains require cleaning and are also not appropriately connected to the master storm water drain network of GMDA.

As a result, storm water from the sector roads flows onto the main roads, causing flooding in many places.

It was directed by CEO GMDA to ensure cleanliness and connectivity of internal drains with master drains.

Additionally, any internal drainage pipelines where required are to be laid by MCG to properly channelise storm water of internal sectors into master storm water drains and avoid waterlogging on the city's roads.

The issue related to dumping of garbage into the drains along the National Highway was also raised.

Instructions were issued to MCG officials to ensure that waste collection and sanitation activities are executed on a regular basis to keep the drains free from clogging and support quick discharge of storm water during monsoon season.

Moreover, it was also instructed that strict measures should be taken by MCG to ensure that the waste collected after sanitation/sweeping activities along the master sector roads should not be dumped into the surface drains or road gullies developed by GMDA in order to curb clogging of the drains and waterlogging situation during rainy season.

The MCG officials were also instructed to carry our regular sanitation work in the various underpasses of the city.

To further strengthen the sewerage system in the city, GMDA officers were told to take possession of the 49.93 acres of land from MCG for construction of sewage treatment plants being planned by GMDA in Gurugram's Sector-107.



