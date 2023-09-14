Goa: Child Rights panel calls for rigorous enforcement of ban on e-cigarettes

Panaji: Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for rigorous enforcement of ban on e-cigarettes and clampdown on outlets in Goa.

Peter F. Borges, Chairperson of Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that he has written to the Director General of Police in this regard.

“The Commission, in recent times, has been alerted about the emergence of vaping devices among students in educational institutions which is spreading like wildfire. With the state already grappling with substance abuse in educational institutions, the growing popularity of these fancy electronic vaping devices among students is a matter of grave concern,” he said.

He said that a search online yields several results of stores in Goa, where e-cigarettes, vaping devices, e-cigarette refills are sold either offline or online to the students.

“The use of these products with attractive appearances and multiple flavours has increased exponentially among students in educational institutions in Goa and can be the gateway for the entry into higher levels of substances and addiction and therefore must be stopped,” he said.

“The Commission recommends rigorous enforcement of the ban under Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 in Goa and clampdown on outlets which sell these products through a special drive. A compliance is sought within a month by the commission,” Borges said.