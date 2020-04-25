Goa CM Pramod Sawant returns to doctor's role

Panaji: Goa Chief Minster Pramod Sawant, who turned 47 on Friday, spent a few hours volunteering with a team of doctors at the North Goa district hospital in the Mapusa town, a government health facility where he practiced 12 years ago.

Sawant, who is a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery from the Ganga Education Society's Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, said, that he volunteered to assist the government hospital's out patient department, to show support to the medical team fighting from the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19."Serving the people has always been my passion and source of immense satisfaction.

On my birthday today, I volunteered to join the team of doctors at OPD of the District hospital Mapusa," Sawant said in a social media post.