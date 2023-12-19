Goa sets target to achieve zero carbon emissions tag before 2050

Panaji: Goa government has set a target to achieve zero carbon emissions tag before 2050, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"Goa is world famous for its natural beauty and hence to protect it, we have taken steps. We intend to get a zero carbon emissions tag before 2050 and were are working towards achieving the goal,” Sawant said after unfurling the tricolor at the Goa Liberation Day function on the Goa University ground in Taleigao.

“People should participate in this revolution. Your support will help us get the zero carbon emissions tag much before 2050,” he said, adding that the government has launched initiatives to foster the use of electric vehicles.

“We have introduced 51 electrical buses and we are fostering the use by installing charging stations. We have taken steps to use green energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken note of the same,” Sawant said.

According to the Chief Minister, green energy will be brought into circulation so that carbon emissions can be reduced.

“People who wish to purchase a two-wheeler or four-wheeler should opt for EVs. Fuel stations should set up electrical charging points,” Sawant said.

He also said that the state government is committed to resolving issues of freedom fighters.

“The government recently issued job offer letters to 71 beneficiaries under the Compensatory Job Scheme and 28 beneficiaries under the scheme Jobs for Children of Freedom Fighters. The remaining children of freedom fighters will be given jobs by January 26,” Sawant said.

“Our focus is on uplifting the most vulnerable, promoting overall development for every individual, and fostering the progress in each village. Through these concerted efforts, we aim to paint a picture of prosperity and success that defines Goa's future,” he said.