Godse bhakt wins from Chennai Corporation seat

Chennai: BJP woman leader Uma Anandan, who had courted controversy over supporting Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, has won the Tamil Nadu Urban body polls from ward 134 in West Mambalam constituency of Greater Chennai Corporation by a margin of 2,036 votes.

Uma had courted controversy during an interview in a Tamil YouTube channel last year in which she said that she was proud of Nathuram Vinayak Godse as a Hindu and that she does not regret supporting him. She also said, "In fact, he killed the Mahatma quite late."

After Uma won the elections, her old interview about Godse was widely shared on social media and when mediapersons asked her about it, she refrained from answering.

AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has opened its account in Tamil Nadu by winning two seats in municipal elections.



The Hyderabad-headquartered party won two wards in Vaniyambadi municipality where elections were held on February 19 and the results declared on February 22.

R. Ganga, the transgender candidate of the DMK who has won from ward 37 of Vellore corporation, has major plans for her constituency.

Ganga, who won the elections with a slender margin of 15 votes against her AIADMK rival, is a social activist based out of Vellore and is the Secretary of South India Transgender Association.

While speaking to mediapersons at Vellore on Wednesday, the 49-year-old said: "I am thankful to the people of ward 37 for reposing faith in me. I am really thankful to the DMK for having given me a chance to contest polls."

She said that while contesting the elections and during her campaign, people of the local area were very forthcoming and supported her. Ganga said that the people used to discuss the future of the ward with her.

The 49-year-old said that there are several issues plaguing the people, including drinking water problems, better streetlights, public toilets for women and children's parks, and added that she would strive for these. She said that she would involve all concerned to solve the plaguing issues faced by the people of her constituency.