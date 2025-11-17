Gold and Silver Prices Today: Latest Rates in Telugu States
Gold prices eased today with 24k gold at ₹12,497 per gram and 22k gold at ₹11,455. Silver fell to ₹1,73,000 per kg.
Gold and silver prices are steady this week.
People in Telugu states have started wedding shopping again.
24-Carat Gold
24-carat gold fell by ₹110 per 10 grams.
It fell by ₹11 per gram.
Price per gram: ₹12,497
Same price in all major cities.
22-Carat Gold
22-carat gold rose by ₹100 per 10 grams.
Price per gram: ₹11,455
Same price everywhere.
Silver
Silver fell by ₹2,000 per kg.
Price per kg: ₹1,73,000
Price per gram: ₹173