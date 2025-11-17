  1. Home
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Latest Rates in Telugu States

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 7:54 PM IST
Gold prices eased today with 24k gold at ₹12,497 per gram and 22k gold at ₹11,455. Silver fell to ₹1,73,000 per kg.

Gold and silver prices are steady this week.

People in Telugu states have started wedding shopping again.

24-Carat Gold

24-carat gold fell by ₹110 per 10 grams.

It fell by ₹11 per gram.

Price per gram: ₹12,497

Same price in all major cities.

22-Carat Gold

22-carat gold rose by ₹100 per 10 grams.

Price per gram: ₹11,455

Same price everywhere.

Silver

Silver fell by ₹2,000 per kg.

Price per kg: ₹1,73,000

Price per gram: ₹173

