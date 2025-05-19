Gold Prices See Sharp Rise Across India – Check Rates in Andhra, Telangana

Live
Gold prices have increased again this week, with a sharp rise of ₹3,500 to ₹3,800 per 100 grams.
Gold prices are rising again this week, continuing last week's momentum, say bullion market experts. Though there's no big concern yet, the price hike is worrying buyers, especially in the two Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Shoppers planning for weddings or festivals are advised to check the latest prices before buying.
Gold Prices Today (Per Gram)
22-Carat Gold:
Increased by ₹3,500 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹35 per gram)
Price in major cities:
₹8,755 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida
₹8,770 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram
₹8,758 – Ayodhya
₹8,760 – Jaipur
24-Carat Gold:
Increased by ₹3,800 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹38 per gram)
Price in major cities:
₹9,551 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida
₹9,566 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram
₹9,554 – Ayodhya
₹9,556 – Jaipur
Gold Prices in Telugu States:
22-Carat Gold: ₹8,755 per gram
24-Carat Gold: ₹9,551 per gram
Cities covered: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada