Gold Prices See Sharp Rise Across India – Check Rates in Andhra, Telangana

Gold prices are rising again this week, continuing last week's momentum, say bullion market experts. Though there's no big concern yet, the price hike is worrying buyers, especially in the two Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Shoppers planning for weddings or festivals are advised to check the latest prices before buying.

Gold Prices Today (Per Gram)

22-Carat Gold:

Increased by ₹3,500 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹35 per gram)

Price in major cities:

₹8,755 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida

₹8,770 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram

₹8,758 – Ayodhya

₹8,760 – Jaipur

24-Carat Gold:

Increased by ₹3,800 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹38 per gram)

Price in major cities:

₹9,551 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida

₹9,566 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram

₹9,554 – Ayodhya

₹9,556 – Jaipur

Gold Prices in Telugu States:

22-Carat Gold: ₹8,755 per gram

24-Carat Gold: ₹9,551 per gram

Cities covered: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada



