  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Gold Prices See Sharp Rise Across India – Check Rates in Andhra, Telangana

Gold Prices See Sharp Rise Across India – Check Rates in Andhra, Telangana
x
Highlights

Gold prices have increased again this week, with a sharp rise of ₹3,500 to ₹3,800 per 100 grams.

Gold prices are rising again this week, continuing last week's momentum, say bullion market experts. Though there's no big concern yet, the price hike is worrying buyers, especially in the two Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Shoppers planning for weddings or festivals are advised to check the latest prices before buying.

Gold Prices Today (Per Gram)

22-Carat Gold:

Increased by ₹3,500 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹35 per gram)

Price in major cities:

₹8,755 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida

₹8,770 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram

₹8,758 – Ayodhya

₹8,760 – Jaipur

24-Carat Gold:

Increased by ₹3,800 per 100 grams (i.e., ₹38 per gram)

Price in major cities:

₹9,551 – Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara, Noida

₹9,566 – Delhi, Lucknow, Nashik, Bellary, Gurugram

₹9,554 – Ayodhya

₹9,556 – Jaipur

Gold Prices in Telugu States:

22-Carat Gold: ₹8,755 per gram

24-Carat Gold: ₹9,551 per gram

Cities covered: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick