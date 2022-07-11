Golden Attire (Suna Besha) of deities at Puri

Bhubaneswar: Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe, around which revolves the culture and tradition of the State of Utkal (Odisha). Each Odia starts his/her day offering reverence to the beloved deity, Jagannath. He is worshipped with all the daily routine.

Like ordinary human beings, He observes festivals throughout the year with His elder brother Lord Balabhadra, younger sister Devi Subhadra and wife Devi Laksmee. An integral part of the rituals are the beshas (attires). The lords are adorned with 32 beshas on different occasions during the year. The most attractive and sought-after one is the Sunabesha (the golden attire) which declares the wooden deities, usually decorated with simple flower garlands, as the Rajadhiraj, the King of Kings.

Traces from history tell that the ritual of Sunabesha dates back to around 1460 A.D., to the reign of King Kapilendra Deb, the mighty king who could extend the boundary of Utkal to river Krishna in the South. As a mark of his victory, he bought tonnes of jewellery and offered those to Lord Jagannath.

After deliberations with the sevak (servitor) Tadhau Karan ( servitors who are in-charge of the treasury or Ratnabhandar), he decided to hold the rituals of Sunabesha, the grandeur of showing the world the riches of the 'King of Kings'. So the ritual is also known as 'BadaTadhau Besha'

The ritual of Sunabesha is observed five times in a year, four times inside the temple on the Ratna Singhasana and once while the deities are outside the temple. The occasions are Harishayana Ekadashee or the 11th day of the light fortnight of Ashadha (July), Vijaya Dashamee (October), Pausha Purnamee (January), Magha Poornamee (February) and Falguna Poornamee (March).

Devotees from across the world avail darshan of the exotic, pompous Lord, as the Rajadhiraj, on the gigantic wooden chariots in front of the Lion Gate of the Shreemandir on the Harishayana Ekadashee after the Lords return from their birth place ,Gundicha temple at the close of the nine-day long festival - the unique Rathyatra (car festival).

The deities are adorned with tonnes of gold, turned into intricately carved jewellery embellished with diamonds and other gems.

Out of a huge stock, not only of jewellery, but also of things of daily use made of gold, silver and precious stones kept in the temple treasury called 'Ratna bhandar', only 138 types of jewellery are used on the occasions.

The devotees see the glittering deities covered with jewellery. A small list of jewellery from head to feet runs as - Head - Mukuta or Kirita (crown), Shreechita, Alaka, Trisaakha, Chulapatri, Chulakara, Dubakera, Aparajitaa, Mayurachula, Alakapati, Rahurekha, Kiaphula,Champaphula,Sebatiphula,Taraataphula,Arddhachandra, Ashokapallabahati, Jata etc.

Ears - Markatakundala, Narajapaniphula, Karnabasanta,Karnanchala,Jhumuka, Kali etc.

Nose - Notha, Basanee, Nakachana, Phasia, Nakuasi, Nasabhra, Ghunasi

Neck and chest - Chapasari, Panduduaa, Baijayantipadmamala, Muktamala,Koustubha, Patikhuntamala, Kadambamala, BaghanakhaPanchsoriamala, Dosoriamala, Parijatamala, Sebatimala, Haridakanthimala, Harichakimala, Upacharakamarkata, Nabaratnapadaka, Sankhakrodapadak,Surjyamandalapadaka, Tabij, Jhabakanthi etc.

Hands and arms - Shreebhuja, Naleebahuti, Bajubandha, Markatakankana, Ratnabalaa, Gandharbabalaa, Khadu, Mudi, Aulamula, Tika, Takhibahuka etc. Lord Jagannath holds the golden chakra (the celestial wheel) on His right hand and silver sankha( conch) on His left hand. Similarly, Lord Balabhadra holds the golden hala (plough) in His left hand and the golden gada (mace) on His right hand.

Waist - Kamarpati, Kinkini, Katimekhala (for hanging of ghantighagudi ),Gobindakanchuli

Feet - Shreepayar(Ratnapaduka), Pahuda, Gunjar, Nepoor, Paunja etc. With the dazzling golden attire, the Lords glitter and enchant the devotees who pray their Lord to grace them not with wealth but with salvation.