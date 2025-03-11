  • Menu
Goods train hits ambulance

Koraput: Ten persons had a narrow escape as a goods train hit an ambulance when it was crossing the railway line in Rayagada district on Monday, and dragged it for about 100 metres before coming to a stop, officials said.

The incident took place between Shikarpai and Bhalumaska railway stations in Kalyansinghpur block when the ambulance was crossing the tracks through an unauthorised passage. As the train was moving at 60-65 kmph, a major disaster was averted.

“The train’s slow speed minimised damage to the ambulance, which was dragged for around 100 metre,” said a senior railway official. The ambulance, belonging to a private eye hospital, was transporting patients from several villages in Shikarpai panchayat for surgeries. Rayagada’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Amitabh Singhal visited the site following the accident. “There is a proper underground passage available, but some locals have been using the unauthorised crossing, which led to this unfortunate incident. Thankfully, no one was injured,” he said.

