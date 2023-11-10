Live
- IPS officer Anjan Chakraborty visits Mulugu to monitor Election process
- Unemployed youth files nomination in Mulugu
- ICC, BCCI showcase special 3D projection of 2023 World Cup moments on Gateway of India
- BMC plea to Mumbaikars for 'air-noise pollution-free Diwali' festivities
- Meta to sell cheaper VR headset in China: Report
- ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership with immediate effect due to government interference
- ONGC declares interim dividend as Q2 net profit surges to Rs 13,734 crore
- Muzaffarnagar student slapping case: SC summons UP's Principal Secretary, Education
- Gopal Rai urges Hry minister to divert all non-destined vehicles coming to Delhi
- JD-U MLA level corruption charges against Bihar Cricket Association Chief
Just In
Gopal Rai urges Hry minister to divert all non-destined vehicles coming to Delhi
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to his counterpart in Haryana, saying that the non-destined vehicles, which were supposed to be diverted to Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, were entering the national capital through borders.
New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to his counterpart in Haryana, saying that the non-destined vehicles, which were supposed to be diverted to Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, were entering the national capital through borders.
Delhi Cabinet ministers including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj had inspected the capital's borders along Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
"I would like to bring to your kind notice that during the visit of Cabinet Ministers of Govt. of NCT of Delhi on various Delhi Borders in the night of 09-11-2023, it was noticed that non destined vehicles, which were supposed to be diverted through the Eastern and Western Peripheral ways are entering through the border and plying via Delhi for their out of Delhi destinations, causing vehicular air pollution in Delhi," stated Rai letter to Haryana Environment Minister, Mool Chand Sharma.
"In this regard, it is requested that directions be issued to the concerned to ensure that all the non-destined vehicles should be diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway right at their entry points before Delhi Border," the letter further stated.
"Accordingly, additional Enforcement Teams may be deployed at all the Entry Points to Peripheral ways to ensure the implementation of the aforesaid directions," the letter added.