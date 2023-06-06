Government College In Kerala Files Complaint Against Forged Certificate

The principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam in Kerala filed a complaint following the discovery that a former student had applied for a teaching position as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Wayanad using a bogus certificate of expertise.



K.Vidya, a Kasargod native and former college student who completed her MA in Malayalam at the Maharaja's College from 2016 to 2018, has been named in the complaint.

According to the principal, a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad contacted them on Monday regarding a candidate who had applied for the position of Guest Lecturer in Malayalam.

According to her credential, she served as a guest lecturer during the academic years 2018–19 and 2020–21. However, it was discovered after reviewing their records that this college had not requested the services of a guest professor in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.

The principal explained that when they reviewed the experience certificate, they found that the principal and head of department had both signed it. The department heads at this college do not grant certifications. The symbol and the seal are both fakes. After completing all of this, they filed a police report against Vidya.

After receiving her Master's, Vidya enrolled at the Sanskrit University in Kalady, where she earned her M.Phil. She was also a prominent SFI student activist at the time.

The woman is a personal acquaintance of a current prominent SFI office-holder, according to Mohammed Shiyas, the president of the Ernakulam district Congress committee. It has since been revealed that Vidya lectured at government colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad while using a false certificate.