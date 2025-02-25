Government committed to holistic development of tribal areas: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the government is committed to the overall development of tribal areas ensuring balanced growth through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

He further stated that the government is making dedicated efforts to bring the tribal community into the mainstream. Various schemes are being implemented to achieve this goal.

CM Fadnavis was speaking at a conference organised by the Tribal Development Department in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He emphasised the need for rapid improvements in education and healthcare services for the tribal population.

"CSR funds should not be concentrated only in metropolitan areas but should be utilised for balanced development. Special focus should be given to education and healthcare," he said.

Highlighting the rich history and cultural heritage of the tribal community, he noted that despite having their own legal systems and values, they fell behind over time.

The central and state governments have launched several schemes to integrate them into the mainstream, aiming to bring new hope into their lives. He also mentioned that the government is running various schemes to provide nutritional support to pregnant women and children.

"Maharashtra has approximately 9.5 per cent of its total population belonging to the tribal community, which constitutes about 10 per cent of India's total tribal population. This makes Maharashtra a state with a significant tribal presence. Efforts are being made to provide high-quality education to tribal children and ensure that their natural talents receive appropriate recognition. To facilitate this, admissions are being given in reputed schools," said the chief minister.

He appreciated the Tribal Development Department for organising this conference to accelerate the development of Scheduled Tribes.

Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uikey stated that, for the first time, the department has initiated a programme called 'CSR for Change', which promotes social responsibility partnerships for tribal communities' upliftment.

"Through this initiative, companies' CSR contributions will strengthen our efforts in implementing welfare schemes for tribal people," he added.

Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, in his introductory speech, outlined various schemes and government initiatives for tribal communities' upliftment.



