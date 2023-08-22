Government declares holiday G-20 holiday in New Delhi

All commercial establishments in New Delhi police district to remain closed from Sep 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit:



Earlier, the Delhi Police had requested that the Chief Secretary of Delhi declare a public holiday from September 8 to 10 for the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, as well as order the closure of commercial and business establishments in "controlled areas."

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi, the country's capital. This important summit will be held on September 9th and 10th at the newly constructed State of the Art Convention Complex at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Meanwhile, in light of security concerns,

Apart from that, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that an ambulance control command center will be established in Delhi between the 7th and 10th of September. It would keep track of all ambulance operations in Delhi until the G20 summit. During the G20 summit, state holidays in Delhi may be announced.

On the preparation of the G20 Summit, S. S. Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, asked the public to be patient and said that the event would be completed with better arrangements, bearing in mind the needs of the people of Delhi. There will be stringent enforcement of traffic arrangements on the airport route, particularly in New Delhi. Other paths will be less restrictive. This is a proud moment for Delhi Police; we have completed several similar programs in the past.