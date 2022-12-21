Government has zero tolerance policy towards drug menace, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government has zero tolerance policy towards drug menace and is committed to making the country free from this scourge.

Shah, who was replying to a discussion on drug menace in the country in Lok Sabha, said that cooperation and coordination among all departments and states is needed to unitedly fight this problem.

To effectively combat drug menace, he urged all states to set up Narco Coordination Centre or NCORD committees at district levels.

The Home Minister said that while all states have formed NCORD committees, the most significant thing is to activate district level NCORD committees, which are currently only in 32 per cent.

Formation of such committees at the district level across the country, would help in greater coordination among all central agencies like NIA and NCB, the minister said.

Drugs are reaching the country through sea and air routes, tunnels and even drones, Shah said.

In order to ensure a multi-dimensional fight against drugs, all the departments need to be on the same page and all aspects of this problem need to be addressed, the minister emphasised.

The Home Minister said that states are free to seek help of agencies like NIA and NCB, wherever the scope of investigation involves their jurisdiction and also if foreign territory is involved.

Referring to the "Golden Triangle" and "Golden Crescent" (the nations from where drugs are supplied into India), the Home Minister said that he refers to them as "Death Triangle" and "Golden Triangle".

Listing the various measures taken by the Centre to counter the problem, the minister said that mapping of drug routes has been done in 472 districts and two years down the line, the situation will arise when criminals involved in drugs racket would be punished.

Shah said that drug addicts are victims and their rehabilitation is the most important aspect, on which the government is working and several rehabilitation measures are being undertaken for their treatment.

However, those who are plying drugs, for them the government has no mercy and they need to be punished.

The dirty money generated through drugs trade destroys the economy of the country and it needs to be countered in order to save our children and youth from this problem.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out a statement after Shah's reply, stating the House stands united to combat the menace of drugs in the country.