Government Implements CNG Price Hike Across Northern India

The government has implemented a price hike for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) effective from 6 am on June 22nd. The increase amounts to one rupee per kilogram. Consequently, in New Delhi, the price of CNG has risen to Rs 75.09 per kg from Rs 74.09 per kg.



This adjustment impacts the retail prices of CNG across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the NCR region. In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, where CNG was previously priced at Rs 78.70 per kg, it is now priced at Rs 79.70 per kg. Gurugram, Karnal, and Kaithal have not experienced any change in CNG rates.

Additionally, the prices of CNG have been revised in various other cities. In Rewari, Haryana, the price has increased from Rs 78.70 per kg to Rs 79.70 per kg. In Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, the new prices are Rs 80.08 per kg and Rs 82.94 per kg, respectively.

Prior to this latest adjustment, CNG prices had already been raised in cities such as Lucknow, Unnao, Agra, and Ayodhya, where the current rates stand at Rs 94.00 per kg, up from Rs 92.25 per kg in Lucknow, Unnao, and Agra, and Rs 92.35 per kg in Ayodhya.