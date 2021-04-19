Government prohibits Oxygen supply for industrial purposes to meet demand for Covid patients

Union Government has prohibited the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers forthwith from April 22, 2021, in wake of a surge in its demand for COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The prohibition will be in force until further orders.

The decision was made on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG-II) mandated by the government to manage requisite supplies of medical equipment, drugs including medical oxygen across India in wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

However, some nine industries, which require the uninterrupted operation of furnaces, process etc, like Ampoules & Vials, Pharmaceutical, Petroleum refineries, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, Oxygen cylinder manufacturers, Wastewater treatment plants, Food & water purification and Process Industries, have been exempted from the prohibition, as approved by respective State governments.

The EG-II in its meeting reviewed the supply of Oxygen for industrial use to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical Oxygen in the country and save precious lives. There is a surge in COVID cases across India which resulted in a rapid demand for medical Oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattishgarh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan among others.

"In view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives," Ajay Bhalla said.

"Accordingly, the EG-II has recommended prohibiting the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from April 22 till further orders, with exceptions to nine specified industries. The recommendation of the EG-II has been accepted by the government, therefore, I urge you to issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned in your State to ensure compliance to the decision of EG-ll and take necessary measures to prohibit the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted nine industries," said Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary in a letter to the chief secretary of states.