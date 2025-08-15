Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla leads I-Day celebration in Manipur, reaffirms commitment to peace, stability

Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who presided over the Independence Day celebrations in Manipur, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, stability, and accelerated development, paving the way for restoring normalcy in Manipur.

The ceremony commenced with the Governor hoisting the National Flag and taking the salute at the grand march past by 33 contingents at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal.

In his address, the Governor recalled Manipur’s pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, honouring the heroes of the Anglo-Manipuri War and the historic Nupi Lal movements, lauding the courage and resilience of people, especially the contributions of Manipuri women.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, stability, and accelerated development, paving the way for restoring normalcy and building a prosperous Manipur.

The event also honoured several police and security personnel for their distinguished and meritorious service, with the Governor presenting medals to the awardees.

Elangbam Bhubaneswhor Singh, retired Inspector of the MPS (CID/CB, Crime Branch), received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on Republic Day 2024. The Medal for Meritorious Service for Republic Day 2024 was awarded to Kabib K., Inspector General of Police (Int/NAB); Oinam Premananda Singh, Inspector, CID (SB); and Laishram Ramkumar Singh, ASI, Ukhrul District Police.

For Independence Day 2024, the Medal for Meritorious Service was conferred upon Maibam Somorjit Singh, Jemadar, 1st IRB; Chalamba Singh Nangom, ASI, Senapati; Ashok Singh Oinam, Havildar, 6th MR; Bonomali Singh Khangembam, Havildar, 6th IRB; Rojen Singh Mayanglambam, Havildar, 10th IRB; Nongthombam Bisesswor Singh, Rifleman, 4th IRB; Premjit Singh Potshangbam, Rifleman, 6th IRB; and Rinkahao Ruivah, Rifleman, 6th MR.

The celebration was attended by Chief Secretary of Manipur Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Manipur Rajiv Singh, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other senior civil and police officials.

Earlier, the Governor hoisted the Tiranga at Raj Bhavan, paying tribute to the valiant freedom fighters and reaffirming "our collective commitment to the nation’s unity and progress".

He called upon every citizen to cherish this legacy, uphold the ideals of unity and peace, and work together for a just, prosperous, and harmonious India.

Independence Day in India, celebrated annually on August 15, holds immense historical and emotional significance. It marks the dawn of a new era -- the end of over two centuries of British colonial rule. On this day in 1947, India was declared independent, and the reins of governance were handed over to its leaders.

The country’s freedom was not won overnight; it was the result of a long and arduous struggle marked by the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation’s future. The 79th Independence Day celebration in Manipur paid homage to that legacy while reaffirming the state’s commitment to unity, progress, and the ideals of a free India.