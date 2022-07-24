Governor Dr Tamilisai saves life midair

New Delhi: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan donned the role of a physician to attend to a co-passenger who took ill aboard New Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday.

It was around 4 am when the air hostess of IndiGo flight gave a panic call while the flight was mid-air. "Is there any doctor on this flight?" the air hostess asked.

Dr Soundararajan said that she rushed to the place where the passenger was being seated. The Governor saw a passenger looking drowsy and sweating profusely. He had symptoms of indigestion. "Made him lie flat. Checked vitals with first aid and supportive drugs and assurance. There was a smile on his face as much as on co-passengers," tweeted the Governor.

The co-passenger was none other than an Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, who belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

On arrival in Hyderabad, Tripathi was transported in a wheelchair to the airport medical booth. Ujela is now undergoing treatment in a hospital after being diagnosed with dengue fever. His platelets count dropped to 14,000. "Had Madam Governor not been on that flight, I could not have made it. She gave me a new life," Ujela said, expressing his gratitude to Soundararajan. "Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," he tweeted.

Soundararjan appreciated IndiGo air hostess and staff for timely alert and facilitation. She made some suggestions for the airline.

The Governor said the first aid kit must be kept in a ready to use stage and contents verified daily. She suggested that doctors travelling on board can be noted on travel charts as in railways to attend emergency calls.

She advised the airlines to impart Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills training to its crew to help the sick on flight in case of emergencies. "I advise even citizens to take formal CPR training to save others in emergencies," she added.

Tamilisai Soundararajan had started her career as a medical practitioner after completing her MBBS, PG in Gynaecology. She was a practicing physician before entering politics.