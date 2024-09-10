Live
Govt bans making, sale of firecrackers till Jan 1
New Delhi : The Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season. In a press statement, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the ban is necessary to mitigate the seasonal surge in air pollution, which is worsened by firecrackers.
"There is a risk of increased air pollution in Delhi during the winter season. Burning firecrackers during this time further exacerbates pollution," Rai said. "In light of this situation, like last year, we are imposing a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, so that people can be protected from pollution. There will also be a complete ban on the online sale and delivery of any kind of firecrackers," he added.
Rai said, "To avoid any confusion, this ban applies to all types of firecrackers. The ban will remain in effect in Delhi until January 1, 2025, to provide relief to Delhiites from the pollution caused by burning firecrackers."
"We urge all residents of Delhi to celebrate festivals by lighting lamps and sharing sweets instead of using firecrackers. Together, we can take responsibility for reducing pollution and protecting the environment. If every citizen becomes a 'Pollution Warrior,' we can prevent the health risks caused by air pollution," said Rai.