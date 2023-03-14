'Govt has worked hard to bring transformation in education sector'

raining programmes for teachers along with infrastructure development have played a pivotal role in Delhi's "education revolution", Education Minister Atishi said on Tuesday. The Delhi government has worked hard to bring "massive transformation" in the education system in the last eight years, she said at a conference "Stories of Change - Changing Behaviours, Transforming Education Systems", organised by SCERT-Delhi and the Centre for Intrinsic Motivation.





The minister also said along with infrastructure development, teacher training programmes such as the Teacher Development Coordinator and the Mentor Teacher programmes have played a "pivotal role" in Delhi's "education revolution".





"Before 2015, people thought that the condition of government schools can never be improved and quality education is only provided in private schools. But in the last eight years, many state-of-the-art government schools were built across Delhi, and this reinstated the belief of people in the government education system," Atishi said. She said Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, receiving nearly one lakh applications for 4,600 seats, "proves" that the government is providing quality education to children.





"The fact that Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence received nearly one lakh applications for 4,600 seats is proof that Delhi's education system has undergone a massive transformation and is providing quality education to the children," the minister said.