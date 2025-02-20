Govt Issues Advisory to OTTs, Mandates Ethical Content Standards

The central government has issued a directive to over-the-top (OTT) platforms and social media channels, instructing them to adhere strictly to the Code of Ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The advisory underscores the need for compliance with age-appropriate content classification and the prohibition of unlawful material on digital platforms.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released a statement outlining concerns regarding inappropriate content circulating on various streaming platforms and social media. Authorities warned that any content deemed obscene or offensive, as defined by law, must not be broadcast. Additionally, platforms are required to categorize content based on age restrictions to ensure responsible distribution.

“Complaints regarding explicit and indecent material have been received. OTT platforms must comply with the ethical guidelines set forth in the IT Rules, 2021. It is imperative that content is classified appropriately based on age suitability and aligns with legal provisions,” the government’s statement read.

The latest advisory comes in the wake of controversy sparked by comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during an episode of a stand-up comedy show, India’s Got Latent. The contentious content remained available until the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting intervened, prompting its removal.

The government stated that multiple complaints were lodged regarding explicit material circulating on digital platforms. The incident escalated into a larger debate on the regulation of online content, with law enforcement agencies filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against Allahabadia in several states.

As legal proceedings unfolded, Allahabadia petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of the FIRs filed against him. The matter was reviewed by a bench comprising Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh, who conveyed strong concerns over the nature of the comments made. The Court inquired whether the Centre intended to introduce stricter regulations on digital content, particularly concerning obscenity and explicit material.

In response to the ongoing discourse, the Centre reiterated the necessity for digital platforms to uphold ethical broadcasting standards. “OTT services must operate within the framework of the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring content classification based on age appropriateness and adhering to applicable laws,” the statement highlighted.