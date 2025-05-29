Govt notifies rules to strengthen Armed Forces’ joint command

New Delhi: The Centre government has notified the rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, which enable greater jointness and Command efficiency in the Armed Forces.

The rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a gazette notification and have come into effect from May 27.

In a media release on Wednesday, the government said this significant step aims to bolster the effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces.

The Bill for this was passed by both Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023.

It received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023, and the Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the Gazette Notification dated May 08, 2024. Subsequently, the ISOs were notified through Gazette Notification No. SRO 72 dated December 27, 2024.

The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces.

The newly notified subordinate Rules, framed under Section 11 of the Act, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation.

These Rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy.

With the notification of these Rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.