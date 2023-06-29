Live
Govt releases Rs 100 cr for DU colleges: Atishi
Highlights
The Delhi government has released Rs 100 crore for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it, considering the administration's financial mismanagement, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has released Rs 100 crore for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it, considering the administration's financial mismanagement, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.
"There has been certain financial mismanagement in the government colleges in the last few years. We think teachers and students shouldn't suffer because of this. Keeping their welfare in mind, a fund of Rs 100 crore is being released to these 12 colleges," Atishi said.
