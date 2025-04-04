Govt tables Waqf Bill in RS

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday rejected the Opposition's allegations that the rights of Muslims were being snatched away. While tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, he also clarified that the "inclusive" legislation aims to empower Muslim women and protect the rights of all Muslim sects. Some of the Opposition MPs in the Upper House were wearing black as a mark of protest against the bill.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday after over 12 hours of debate. In the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju emphasised that the bill aims to usher in transparency, accountability and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties, asserting that only a Muslim can become a 'Waqif' and said the question of the majority of members on the Central Waqf Council being non-Muslims does not arise.