Govt to introduce new feature on Haryana-eSamiksha portal

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will be introducing a new feature on the Haryana-eSamiksha portal to enable administrative secretaries and heads of departments to monitor the follow-up actions taken on decisions made during their meetings and presentations.

This was discussed at a meeting led by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal along with officials from the Human Resource Department and the National Informatics Centre.

Haryana-eSamiksha is a real-time online system designed to monitor follow-up actions.

The system can also be configured to review follow-up actions from other meetings, if necessary.

Kaushal said: "The portal will provide updates on file number, meeting date, chairperson, meeting description, and other documents such as the minutes of meeting, which can be accessed by officers of the departments.

"Additionally, the portal facilitates the automatic tracking of action points, proposals, issues, projects, schemes, and targets, starting from online submission to compliance," he added.

This new feature will enhance the monitoring and tracking of important decisions made during meetings and presentations, thereby increasing accountability and transparency in the administrative processes.