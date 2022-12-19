Govt to launch KCR nutrition kits for pregnant women soon, says Harish Rao

Siddipet: Minister for Health T Harish Rao on Monday has informed that the State government will soon launch a 'KCR Nutrition Kits' for pregnant women on the lines of ' KCR Kits' for lactating mothers in selected districts across the Telangana.

Health Minister Harish Rao, who inaugurated a 75-bed Hamsa Homeo Medical Teaching College at Mulugu village of Siddipet district on Monday, said that the nutritional kits would contain products rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins to reduce anaemia and enhance haemoglobin percentage among the pregnant women.

He said the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking various measures to strengthen the public health system and with the launch of Basti and Palle Dawakanas, the medical services were being taken at the doorstep of the poor people.

Stating that there is a bright future for the traditional medicine of ayurveda, Harish Rao said the State government is developing a naturecure hospital at the cost of Rs.6 crore in Siddipet and is also planning to set up a 50-bed Ayush hospitals in Vikarabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpalli districts soon.