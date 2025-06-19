Govt to roll out Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass

New Delhi: In a bid to ease toll payments on National Highways, the government will from August 15 bring a Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass that would allow up to 200 trips on the highways in one year on a single charge.

The annual pass will be applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards or toll payments, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, announcing the move through a post on X.