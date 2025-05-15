Gujarat: AMC to crackdown on unregistered pets after dog mauls baby

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is moving to tighten regulations on pet ownership in the city, in the wake of a tragic incident in the Hathijan area, where a four-month-old baby girl was mauled by a pet dog.

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, who chaired a high-level meeting following the incident, has directed officials to draft a strict policy targeting unregistered pet dog owners.

He has also issued instructions to seize dogs belonging to individuals who fail to comply with mandatory registration norms. According to the AMC, over 5,000 pet owners in Ahmedabad have formally registered their dogs.

However, the actual number of pet dogs in the city is believed to be significantly higher. In light of this, the Commissioner has called for a comprehensive survey to determine the true extent of pet ownership across various wards. The proposed policy will include heavy penalties for residents, particularly those in housing societies, flats, and apartments, who keep unregistered pet dogs.

Pani emphasised that the framework should mirror the city’s existing cattle control policy, ensuring better regulation and safety for all citizens.

“The goal is to enforce accountability among pet owners and avoid incidents like the one in Hathijan,” the Commissioner said, adding that the municipality will take a zero-tolerance approach toward non-compliance.

The AMC is expected to roll out detailed guidelines and enforcement mechanisms in the coming weeks. Gujarat has witnessed a significant rise in pet ownership, particularly in urban centres like Ahmedabad.

Recent initiatives by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have led to the registration of over 2,900 pet dogs, with popular breeds including Labradors and German Shepherds. This surge in registrations follows a Supreme Court directive aimed at better managing the pet population and addressing concerns related to stray dogs.

Despite these efforts, estimates suggest that Ahmedabad alone is home to approximately 1.5 lakh pet dogs, indicating that a significant number remain unregistered.



