Gujarat: Bulldozers roll on illegal encroachments in Gir Somnath

Ahmedabad: A large-scale demolition drive is underway across Gujarat to clear illegal encroachments on government land meant for public welfare projects.

As part of this campaign, authorities in Gir Somnath district’s Prabhas Patan area carried out a major operation, removing 12 illegal structures, including a religious encroachment (a dargah), three shops, and eight residential houses.

Around 1,300 to 1,400 square meters of land worth over Rs 1.5 crore was freed from encroachment.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi asserted that bulldozers will continue to roll against all illegal structures built on land that could otherwise be used for public amenities such as playgrounds, gardens, libraries, and dispensaries.

During the operation, tension erupted when a large crowd gathered as officials began removing a religious structure, leading to stone-pelting on police personnel.

The police responded with a mild lathi-charge to control the situation. Several officers were injured, and cases have been registered against those involved in disturbing law and order.

The state government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal occupation of public land, emphasising that such spaces belong to the people and will be reclaimed for community development.

The demolition drive in Gujarat is not limited to Gir Somnath — it is being carried out across multiple cities and districts as part of a state-wide campaign to reclaim public land from illegal encroachments.

Local administrations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar have intensified actions to remove unauthorised structures from government plots meant for community development.

In several cities, the reclaimed spaces are being planned for public amenities such as parks, playgrounds, libraries, health centres, and community halls, ensuring that the land serves its intended purpose.

Authorities have also made it clear that no encroachment will be exempted, regardless of its nature—religious, commercial, or residential.

Police and municipal teams are working jointly to ensure the peaceful execution of the drives, though occasional resistance has been met with firm administrative response. The initiative reflects the state government’s broader vision to promote urban order, transparency, and fair use of public property.

By reclaiming illegally occupied land, the government aims to create more open, citizen-friendly spaces and set a precedent of strict enforcement against violations.