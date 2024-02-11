Gujarat: Caravanning in Saputara, Shivrajpur beach, Rudrani dam soon

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's tourism landscape is gearing up for a transformation with the introduction of caravan tourism. The Gujarat Tourism Department has earmarked three picturesque destinations -- Saputara, Shivrajpur Beach in Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Rudrani Dam in Kutch -- as prime locations to initiate this novel trend.

The caravan tourism model promises sightseeing, comfortable travel, privacy, and home-cooked meals, offering travellers an experience. Caravans designed to accommodate six, eight, ten, or 12 passengers will be available, with each caravan park providing parking for up to 10 such vehicles. Each caravan vehicle will have essential amenities such as a kitchen, toilet, bathroom, television, music, and internet, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey for tourists.

Saputara is known for its tribal culture, it is showcased through traditional dance performances, handicrafts, and festivals. Adventure enthusiasts flock to Saputara for trekking, boating, and paragliding activities. At the same time, nature lovers revel in its diverse flora and fauna, including the picturesque Saputara Lake and the majestic Gira Falls.

Shivrajpur Beach, situated in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, is known or its beauty and serene ambiance. The beach is celebrated for its golden sands, crystal-clear waters, and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

There are plans to establish a Rs 4-crore caravan park in Saputara, Gujarat's sole hill station, while proposals for caravan tourism at Shivrajpur Beach and Rudrani Dam are in the pipeline. Additionally, a caravan park in Dhordo has been proposed, sources revealed.

Travellers today, especially NRIs and NRGs, seek privacy and homely comforts while on the move. This is why Gujarat Tourism is introducing the 'Caravan Concept'. Officials shared that caravan parks at Saputara, Shivrajpur Beach, and Rudrani Dam will cater to this demand, with the Saputara park slated to commence operations this year.