Gujarat Chief Minister reviews road and bridge repairs through CM dashboard video wall

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday initiated an intensive review of the state-wide roads and bridges, damaged by heavy monsoon rains. He reviewed the ongoing repair works of roads and bridges across the state through the video wall of the CM Dashboard.

While monitoring the repair work, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to adopt a proactive approach to road repairs and asked them to ensure that the restoration of traffic movement and redressal of the citizens’ complaints is prioritised.

Warning against any lapses or negligence, the Chief Minister directed the engineers and officials to ensure that no complaint, however small, remains unresolved and that repair works are prioritised to prevent the public from facing any inconvenience.

He said that all citizen complaints received through the Roads and Buildings Department’s 24x7 control room, the ‘GujMarg’ mobile app, municipal apps, WhatsApp, websites, helpline numbers, City Civic Centres, and Command & Control Centres must be addressed promptly and satisfactorily, with active monitoring by the concerned officials to ensure swift resolution.

The Chief Minister further directed that all ongoing repair works should be closely monitored through field visits by officers, local authorities, and district administrations.

Principal Secretary of Urban Development M. Thennarasan, sharing information on complaint redressal, said that out of 15,424 complaints received from metropolitan cities, 12,023 have been successfully resolved.

Out of the 3,632 complaints received via the ‘GujMarg’ app of the Roads and Buildings Department, 99.66 per cent have been resolved.

Also, the number of users on the ‘GujMarg’ app increased from 10,767 to 28,449 in just three days, registering a 164 per cent increase in the App’s growth. The state government is continuing its awareness campaigns to promote the app’s usage.

The Chief Minister also instructed the NHAI field officers to expedite repairs on National Highways affected by damage and interstate traffic disruption.