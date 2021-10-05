Gujarat CM sanctions Rs 74.70 cr for 'Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 74.70 crores under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana for repairing roads and road resurfacing works following heavy rains in the state, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday. "CM Bhupendra Patel has immediately sanctioned Rs 74.70 crore under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana for repairing road damage and road resurfacing works in the towns of the state due to heavy rains in the state this year," said CMO.

"In view of heavy rains and still rainy conditions in the state during this monsoon, repairing the damaged roads in urban areas, resurfacing as well as road repairs to enhance civic amenities," it said. As per the CMO, it has been also decided to allocate this amount for thermoplastic road paint, curbs paint, street light board and road safety works.