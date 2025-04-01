Live
Gujarat Fire Tragedy: 18 Dead in Firecracker Warehouse Blaze
A firecracker warehouse explosion in Deesa, Gujarat, kills 18 workers and injures 5. Rescue operations are ongoing, and investigations are underway.
At least 18 people lost their lives and five others were injured in a devastating explosion followed by a fire at a firecracker storage facility in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, early on Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded around 9:45 AM in an industrial area near the town of Deesa, when a massive blast triggered a fire and caused the building’s structure to collapse.
According to Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana, the victims were primarily workers from Madhya Pradesh, along with their families. Most of the casualties were a result of the building’s slab falling after the explosion. The facility was a warehouse for storing firecrackers, though no evidence has yet been found to suggest the production of fireworks at the site.
The five injured individuals are currently receiving treatment, and rescue operations are ongoing as local firefighters from Deesa municipality continue to battle the blaze. Authorities are working to retrieve all individuals trapped in the debris.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences and promised financial support to the victims' families. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Patel assured that rescue and medical operations would continue and that the victims' families would receive all possible aid.
In a statement, Patel described the incident as "heart-breaking" and conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. He further stated that he was in regular contact with the local administration to ensure that relief efforts were effectively implemented.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered his condolences and assured the families of the workers from his state that the MP government was in close communication with Gujarat officials. He confirmed that all necessary support and assistance would be provided to the affected families.