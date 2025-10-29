Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate 25 new E-buses on Oct 31

Ahmedabad: In a move to further enhance the tourist experience at Ekta Nagar, home to the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 25 new electric buses (E-buses) during his visit on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

With the addition of these new vehicles, the total number of E-buses operating in Ekta Nagar will reach 55, all of which provide free travel services for tourists.

This initiative aims to make tourism in Ekta Nagar more comfortable, accessible, and environmentally friendly.

The newly inducted 9-metre-long mini air-conditioned E-buses can travel up to 180 kilometres on a single charge.

Each bus is equipped with two emergency exits, special facilities for differently-abled passengers, and four dedicated pink seats for women, ensuring safe and inclusive travel.

These additions are expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity within Ekta Nagar and further boost sustainable tourism.

Officials noted that the expansion reflects PM Modi’s vision of making Ekta Nagar a model for green mobility and smart tourism.

On World Environment Day, June 5, 2021, PM Modi had announced the transformation of Ekta Nagar into India’s first E-City. Since then, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) has progressively introduced E-cars, E-rickshaws, and E-buses in multiple phases.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,219 crore, including the Rs 367 crore Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India and the Rs 303 crore Birsa Munda Bhavan, dedicated to the revered tribal leader.

Of the total, projects worth over Rs 700 crore will be initiated, while projects worth Rs 519 crore will be inaugurated.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. Additionally, he will flag off electric buses in Ekta Nagar and participate in several public engagements.