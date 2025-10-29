Gujarat: PM Modi to lead National Unity Day celebration on Oct 31

Ahmedabad: A grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Minister and State Spokesperson Jitu Vaghani announced on Wednesday.

The celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend various events over two days — October 30 and 31 — highlighting the theme of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Addressing the media, Minister Vaghani said that for the first time, a grand parade modelled on the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi will be held at Ekta Nagar.

The parade will feature 16 contingents, including personnel from BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, NCC, and police forces from several states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

The event will also include 10 theme-based tableaux showcasing the achievements and cultural diversity of various Indian states under the theme of “Unity.”

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,219 crore, including the Rs 367 crore Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India and the Rs 303 crore Birsa Munda Bhavan, dedicated to the revered tribal leader.

Of the total, projects worth over Rs 700 crore will be initiated, while projects worth Rs 519 crore will be inaugurated.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. Additionally, he will flag off electric buses in Ekta Nagar and participate in several public engagements.

On October 31, the Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, followed by the launch of a Cyclothon curtain-raiser at the Dam View Point. The Cyclothon events will continue through November 16–17, with participants from across India joining the main race organised in collaboration with the Gujarat government’s Sports Department.

Adding to the grandeur, Operation Sindoor medal winners from the BSF and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF will participate in the parade in open jeeps. The march will be led by a Heralding Team of about 100 members dressed in colourful traditional attire, accompanied by various musical bands.

Minister Vaghani further noted that the annual National Unity Day observance, coordinated by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), will this year feature the participation of around 660 trainee IAS officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

The Prime Minister will inaugurate their national-level orientation program and deliver an inspiring address to the future civil servants.

“Gujarat will witness a celebration that not only honours the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also showcases India’s unity in diversity on a grand national stage,” said Minister Vaghani.