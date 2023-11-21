Live
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted 21-Day Furlough Amid Controversy: Sixth Temporary Release Amidst Legal Proceedings
- 1. Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence for rape, walks out of Sunaria Jail on a 21-day furlough, the third instance this year.
- 2. Amidst criticism for the frequency of such releases, he heads to an ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about the criteria for parole in the midst of ongoing legal proceedings.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, currently serving a 20-year jail term for the rape of two women disciples, emerged from Sunaria Jail in Rohak on Tuesday. Accompanied by tight security, he made his way to an ashram in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday, Ram Rahim was granted a 21-day furlough, marking the third instance this year that the incarcerated self-proclaimed godman has been afforded this relief. During this period, he will reside at an ashram in Barnawa.
Ram Rahim, who boasts a substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has previously been released from jail on parole five times for various reasons, including visits to his ailing mother.
Criticism has surrounded the perceived frequency of paroles granted to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, and this recent furlough marks his sixth departure from prison. The development raises questions about the criteria and considerations influencing such decisions and the broader implications of his temporary releases amid the legal proceedings against him.