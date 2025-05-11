Gurugram: Admin making ‘serious’ efforts to deal with waterlogging ahead of monsoon season

The administration is making all possible efforts at the administrative level to prevent waterlogging in Gurugram city during the monsoon season, an official said.

The official said that to ensure there are no lapses in these efforts, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh reviewed the preparations with the officers of the concerned department.

The minister chaired a review meeting with officers about preparedness during the monsoon season. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the cleaning status of stormwater drains and internal sewer systems in different wards, the efficiency of the STPs, and the zonal sanitation arrangements.

He instructed the officials that all drains and sewer lines must be cleaned thoroughly before June 15 to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The minister made it clear that any kind of negligence in cleaning will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against the responsible officers.

"The names of the officers responsible for waterlogging-prone spots must be shared with the local RWA and councillors so they can be contacted directly in case of emergencies," the minister said.

He added that the government is fully committed to providing a clean and waterlogging-free environment to the people. He also expressed displeasure with the functioning of the engineering wing of the corporation; he asked officers to ensure that all manhole covers are at the proper level for effective drainage.

He said that due to the sewer lids not being at the right level, water is not able to drain during the rainy season, which causes waterlogging as well as damage to the road.

He also emphasised that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and asked for a detailed report on how much money has been spent on stormwater drain cleaning by the Municipal Corporation since 2014.

He said payment to contractors should only be made after getting written approval from the RWA of the area where the cleaning work has been completed.

Despite several monsoon preparations claimed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other agencies to deal with waterlogging problems at multiple locations in Gurugram, a three-hour rain during the early hours of May 2 exposed the false preparations of the administration.

A few hours of rain caused heavy waterlogging on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram. Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on several roads. Commuters faced huge problems due to rainwater.